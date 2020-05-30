Sally Anne Norris, 75, of Akron passed away May 27, 2020. Born June 7, 1944 in Akron to William and Lucille Palmer, Sally was a proud graduate of Buchtel High School and Ohio Wesleyan University. She retired from Winer and Bevilaqua to spend time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Michael (Melissa) Norris of Wadsworth and Kristen (Phillip) Data of Sharon Township; grandchildren, Bradley, Alexis, Alanna and Taylor and her brother, Thomas (Christie) Palmer of Sedona, AZ. Due to the current health situation, all services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Women's Board. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from May 30 to May 31, 2020.