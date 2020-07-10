1/2
Sally Marian Tenney
1936 - 2020
Sally Marian Tenney died July 4, 2020. Born January 8, 1936, Sally was a lifelong "girl from Akron." She attended Portage Path Elementary School, graduated in 1953 from John R. Buchtel High School and earned her bachelor's degree in education at The University of Akron. She remained a proud alumna of her schools as well as the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority. It was at the University of Akron where she met her husband, William G. Tenney. They were married 62 years. Sally and Bill were Akron Public Schools educators throughout their careers. Sally had a variety of teaching assignments with APS - her first at Kenmore High School; many years at Simon Perkins Jr. High; and her final position at Central Hower High School. Sally and Bill loved traveling, both together and separately, and when she turned 50, "Sally's Big Adventure" included a solo trip across the United States to the west coast and back to Akron. She attended and enjoyed many Road Scholar programs. Sally and Bill visited every U.S. state and many foreign countries. They also hosted numerous exchange students and teachers from other countries at their Akron home. Sally enjoyed music and sang more than 30 years in the Unitarian-Universalist Church of Akron choir and several seasons in the Akron Symphony Chorus. During retirement, she volunteered at the Akron Public Library system's Library Shop on Main and had fun discussing the latest novels with members of her two book clubs. Sally made friends easily and loved sharing stories about her large family and their adventures. Bill preceded her in death this year and she is survived by her children, Patricia and Michael Salemi, Scott and Lisa Tenney, Steven Tenney, John and Cheryl Tenney; grandchildren, Diana and Eddie Ward, Joe Salemi, Kristina Apollonio, Gina and Derek Kilberg, Dustin Ollerdisse, Alyssa and Joe McCloud, Emily Tenney, James Tenney, Will Tenney, Bailey Tenney, Michelle Tenney, Camille Tenney; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Ella, Jesse, Rylan, Nathan, Hunter, Michael, Paxtyn, Aubriannah and Hayes; many nieces, nephews and cousins, including her beloved Hunkler Hens. She was preceded in death by her parents, Emily and James Clements; siblings, Nancy and Carl Martin, James Jr. and Jennie Clements; and grandson, Jesse Ollerdisse. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Summit Metroparks or the Unitarian Universalist Church of Akron. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
July 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Billow Funeral Homes
