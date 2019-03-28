Sally S. Bozin TOGETHER AGAIN



Sally S. Bozin passed surrounded by love on March 24, 2019.



She was born in Akron, Ohio where she graduated from Butchel High School and met the love of her life, Ronald F. Bozin. The high school sweet hearts were married for 58 years; being a loving wife and mother to her family.



Sally enjoyed cooking for her family and always created special memories around the dinner table. She also enjoyed camping, boating and going to the beach with her husband, Ron. She had a knack for decorating and crafting. Sally had a great love for animals and always had at least two dogs by her side.



Sally will be remembered for her devotion to family, kind heart and spunky personality. She was known for wild fashion and liked to stand out in a crowd. Sally never met a stranger and welcomed all to her home. Sally adored her grandchildren and created memories that they will cherish forever. Her sense humor and laugh lit up any room. Sally wore her heart on her sleeve and was a great friend to many.



She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Ronald F. Bozin; sons, Ronald A. Bozin and Scott J. Bozin; parents, Alfred and Yvonne Schlegel.



She is survived by her daughter, Kristi Youngson; and grandchildren, James Youngson and Kaitlin (Clay) Fernholz.



Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Friday March 29th at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 39 S. Miller Rd. Fairlawn, Pastor Adam Thompson officiating. Friends may call 11 a.m. until service time.



Interment at Copley Cemetery.



Sincere thank you to Heartland Hospice and Copley Health Center for all their love and care. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 28, 2019