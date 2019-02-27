Sally S.



Hershiser



Sally Hershiser passed from this life into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on February 20, 2019. Born August 16, 1936 to Christine and Richard Fessenden, longtime Kent residents, Sally was a devoted lifelong member of the Kent United Methodist Church, where she was baptized by the Rev. William Robinson and confirmed by the Rev. Joseph Henderson.



A passionate Kent community supporter, Sally's education and career were anchored in the Kent City School District. She graduated with honors from Theodore Roosevelt High School and Kent State University, receiving a Bachelor of Science in Education and a Master of Education in Guidance and Counseling. She taught in the Kent City Schools for 30 years, teaching many second-generation children after instructing their parents a generation earlier. Thousands of Kent children benefited from her loving guidance, including the friends of her children and grandchildren who frequented her home. Upon retirement, she joined Kent State University's College of Education, Health and Human Services, serving as a student teacher supervisor for 23 years, including three years as the coordinator of student teachers, all the while continuing to benefit scores of area students.



Sally was honored to join Delta Kappa Gamma, an international educators' society in 1976, serving as the president of the Theta Chapter for 4 years. For nearly forty years, she enjoyed Women's Camp at Camp Whitewood, where she met and shared with many women whose paths she would never have crossed otherwise.



A passionate and beautiful singer, Sally sang in the high school and church sanctuary choirs, as well as with the contemporary groups, New Spirit and Grace. For 28 years, she joyfully emceed and sang barbershop harmony with Sweet Adelines International. Adept at sewing, she made many of her own clothes, as well as costumes for her grandchildren and for Sweet Adeline shows. She shared her love of teaching, singing, and sewing with her family and large network of friends, while consistently encouraging others' creativity and self-expression.



Survivors include her loving husband of 60 years, William; daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Glenn Adair; daughter-in-law, Penny Hershiser; grandsons, Jeremy (Tiffany) of TX, Zachary and Ross Adair of Kent, OH; and great-grandson, Parker Adair of Bossier City, LA. Her brothers, Richard of Fruitland, FL and Thomas (Mary) of Mt. Dora, FL, also survive her. She was preceded in death by her parents and her loving son, Scott.



Calling hours will be Friday, March 1 from 5 to 8 at Bissler & Sons Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, March 2 at noon at the Kent United Methodist Church.



A scholarship fund has been set up to benefit Kent Roosevelt seniors pursuing a teaching career. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sally Hershiser Scholarship at Kent City Schools Foundation, 321 N. Depeyster St., Kent 44240. Donations can also be made in Sally's name to Camp Whitewood, 7983 Wiswell Rd., Windsor. Ohio 44099. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary