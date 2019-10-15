|
DOYLESTOWN -- Sally S. Holbrook, age 65, went home to be with her Savior after a courageous battle with colon cancer on October 12, 2019 surrounded by family. Born on June 19, 1954 in Wooster, OH, she was a resident of Doylestown for 29 years. Sally was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother whose greatest joy was taking care of her family, raising her children, and spending time with her grandchildren. Sally had a deep faith in Jesus that would shine through her sweet spirit and nurturing heart. A member of Crossroads Community Church and later, Grace Church in Norton, she will be sadly missed by both of her church families. Sally had a passion for flowers and gardening as she was a member of the Doylestown Garden Club for many years. Sally loved to spend her days laying in the sunshine on the dock at Lakeside, shopping, spoiling her family with gifts, and indulging in her sweet tooth. She was an absolute joy to her family and she will be deeply missed. Preceded in death by her son, Christopher; father, Wright Culbertson, and nephew, Trin Culbertson, she is survived by her beloved husband of 42 years, Randy; her loving children, Matthew (Nikki) Holbrook, Erin (Eric) Centea, all of Wadsworth, Alyssa Holbrook of Doylestown, Sarah (Aidan) Finn of Norton; grandchildren, Carter, Lucas, Brynnley, Camden; mother, Lucile Culbertson; brother, Steve Culbertson both of Wooster; other family and friends. The family wishes to thank Dr. Andrew Haas and his staff as well as the staff at Parkview Infusion Center for their positivity and loving care of Sally. Funeral service will be Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Grace Church, Norton Campus, 3970 S. Cleveland-Massillon Rd., Norton, OH 44203 with Pastor Aidan Finn officiating. Burial will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Akron. Calling hours will be on Tuesday, 5 to 8 p.m. at Grace Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com. Zak-Thacker & Monbarren 330-658-2211
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 15, 2019