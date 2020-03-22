|
|
) Sally Sue Scarpitti, 81, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020. Sally was born in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late Donald E. Bangham and Mildred P. Bailey. She was a sweet, kind hearted soul who always saw the good in people. Sally was a teacher, later working in retail sales. Her interests were reading for pleasure, knowledge and traveling. Sally was preceded in death by sister, Barbara B. Hiney; brother, James B. Bailey; and stepfather, Sherman B. Bailey. Sally is survived by husband, Ronald W. Scarpitti; brother, Jeffery B. Bailey, and sister, Carol Bailey Floyd. A special thank you to Arbors at Fairlawn, and Cleveland Clinic Hospice. Cremation has taken place. Due to current health concerns, NO PUBLIC SERVICE.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 22, 2020