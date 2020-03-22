Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home
39 S Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
330-836-3100
Resources
More Obituaries for Sally Scarpitti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally Sue Scarpitti


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sally Sue Scarpitti Obituary
) Sally Sue Scarpitti, 81, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020. Sally was born in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late Donald E. Bangham and Mildred P. Bailey. She was a sweet, kind hearted soul who always saw the good in people. Sally was a teacher, later working in retail sales. Her interests were reading for pleasure, knowledge and traveling. Sally was preceded in death by sister, Barbara B. Hiney; brother, James B. Bailey; and stepfather, Sherman B. Bailey. Sally is survived by husband, Ronald W. Scarpitti; brother, Jeffery B. Bailey, and sister, Carol Bailey Floyd. A special thank you to Arbors at Fairlawn, and Cleveland Clinic Hospice. Cremation has taken place. Due to current health concerns, NO PUBLIC SERVICE.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sally's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -