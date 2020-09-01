1/
Sally W. Eichner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sally's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
) Sally W. Eichner (Weintraub) formerly of Akron, Ohio, passed away peacefully at age 96, on August 30, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Sidney Eichner, in 1987, as well as her brothers, Sam, Hy, and Harry; sisters, Ann and Lil. She is survived by her devoted son, Dr. Martin Eichner (Elyse); adoring grandsons, Scott (Tracy) and Max Eichner; in addition to being an aunt and cousin to many. Sally was a proud member of both Beth El Synagogue and the Shaw JCC in Akron, Ohio, where she worked for many years. Graveside services will be held in Akron, Ohio. Thanks to the staff of the Jewish Association on Aging, Pittsburgh, and Home Instead Senior Care who helped Sally with such compassion. Donations in her memory can be sent to the Jewish Association on Aging, 200 JHF Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15217. Arrangements entrusted to the Ralph Schugar Chapel, Inc., family owned and operated. www.schugar.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved