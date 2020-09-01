) Sally W. Eichner (Weintraub) formerly of Akron, Ohio, passed away peacefully at age 96, on August 30, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Sidney Eichner, in 1987, as well as her brothers, Sam, Hy, and Harry; sisters, Ann and Lil. She is survived by her devoted son, Dr. Martin Eichner (Elyse); adoring grandsons, Scott (Tracy) and Max Eichner; in addition to being an aunt and cousin to many. Sally was a proud member of both Beth El Synagogue and the Shaw JCC in Akron, Ohio, where she worked for many years. Graveside services will be held in Akron, Ohio. Thanks to the staff of the Jewish Association on Aging, Pittsburgh, and Home Instead Senior Care who helped Sally with such compassion. Donations in her memory can be sent to the Jewish Association on Aging, 200 JHF Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15217. Arrangements entrusted to the Ralph Schugar Chapel, Inc., family owned and operated. www.schugar.com