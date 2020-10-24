WADSWORTH -- Sallyann Sarvis, 85, of Wadsworth, OH, passed away October 20, 2020. She was born in Akron, OH to the late Clarence and Laura Hitzman. Sallyann graduated from Hower Vocational School. She attended Akron General School of Nursing and received her RN diploma. Sallyann worked for Brecksville Veterans Hospital until her retirement. After retiring, she volunteered at Wadsworth Rittman-Hospital and the Akron Art Museum. She was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in Wadsworth where she volunteered for the Perpetual Adoration. She enjoyed family and friends, including dear friends Helen and Sharon, and all her friends and staff at Liberty. She also enjoyed reading and taking many trips to the Outer Banks, NC. Sallyann was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Allison and Herbert Miller. She is survived by husband, James Sarvis; daughter Kathy (Greg) Silbaugh of Dublin, OH; grandsons Stephen, Michael and Matthew Silbaugh; great-granddaughter Vera Gammon; brother Jerry (Maggie) Hitzman of Englewood, FL, many nieces and nephews including Debbie Hitzman. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Church in Wadsworth, Wednesday, October 28 at 11 a.m. Facial coverings are required and social distancing will be observed. Service will be live streamed at 11 a.m. at the following link: <https://boxcast.tv/view/sallyann-sarvis-funeral-mass-825140?fbclid=IwAR0oGCehJmCbef3EG7WjaXvlthXrnY9FTJbL_2STa5Yr59P4pPgjox7tpXE
> In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care, 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr., Suite E, Uniontown, OH 44685. Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com