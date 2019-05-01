Home

Salvatore (Sal) Gatti

Salvatore (Sal) Gatti Obituary
Salvatore (Sal) Gatti

Salvatore (Sal) Gatti passed away in his home on April 29, 2019.

Sal was born in Batavia, N.Y. on June 14, 1927. He lived in the Akron area since 1947. Sal was a veteran of WWII and served in the U.S. occupation Army, Italy. He had been a member of the Knights of Columbus since 1945, holding several offices in the 3rd and 4th degree.

Sal was an entrepreneur in many businesses ventures including Toy House, Toy Box, The Note, Tom Thumb Raceway, and A.R.E. Inc.

Sal was preceded in death by his wife, Lydia (Lee) of 43 years.

He is survived by his five children, Anne Antalvari (Art), Ralph Gatti (Bonnie Jo), Elizabeth Gatti, Claudia Diktas, and Michael Gatti (Lynn); his wife, Eileen (Pat) Gatti of 22 years; his brother, John Gatti (Anne); and stepchildren, Don Rinehart (Robin) and Angela Cavanaugh (Timothy). He is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Friends and Family may call at Ciriello and Carr Funeral Home, 39 S. Miller Rd., Fairlawn, OH 44333, Thursday, 5 to 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Friday at St. Hilary Catholic Church, 2750 W. Market St., Fairlawn 44333.

Memorials may be made to St. Hilary Church, Good Samaritan Hunger Center or St. Bernard Hunger Center.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from May 1 to May 2, 2019
