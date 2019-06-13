Salvatore "Sam" Pace



Salvatore "Sam" Pace, 83, passed away suddenly June 11, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.



Sam was born on April 8, 1936 in Akron, Ohio, where he lived his entire life. He graduated from Central Hower High School in 1955.



He served in the U.S. Army, Military Police and was stationed in Fort Sheridan, Illinois. He worked for The Ford Motor Company until he retired in 1994 after 40 years of service. He was a member of Nativity Catholic Church in Uniontown, Ohio and was also a member of St. Vincent de Paul Society for many years.



Sam is survived by his loving wife, Natalie, to whom he was married for 59 years; children, Mary Wieland, Laura Pace, and David Pace; his grandchildren, Leah, Alyssa, Zachary and Seth; great grandson, Maddox; his sister, Antoinette Paolucci as well as many loving nieces, nephews, and countless number of friends.



Sam will be remembered for his constant loving devotion to his wife, children, grandchildren and church.



We would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Summa Hospital.



Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12 noon Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Nativity Catholic Church, 2425 Myersville Rd., Akron, OH 44312. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the Mass Saturday at the church. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 13, 2019