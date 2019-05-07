Sam J. Zumbo



Sam J. Zumbo, 81, passed away on May 2, 2019.



Sam was born in Akron, Ohio, to the late



Antonio and Julia (Prete) Zumbo and lived in the Akron and Green areas all of his life. He was the Owner/ Operator of Tony Zumbo and Son Construction and was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a member of Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie 2223 and Firestone Prime Timers. He loved spending time with his family, and enjoyed watching The Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Cleveland Browns.



In addition to his parents, Sam is preceded in death by his son, Joey; sister, Josephine Murdocco; sister-in-law, Rosemary Castelli; and brothers-in-law, John Prete, Harry McCracken, and Vincent Murdocco. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Dee Zumbo; son, Anthony (Lyndi) Zumbo; daughter, Angela Zumbo; granddaughter, Alyssa Zumbo; sisters, Rosemary Prete and Margaret McCracken; brother-in-law, Michael Castelli; sister-in-law, Brenda (Donald) Michalak; and many loving nieces, nephews, family, and friends.



Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, 10 a.m. at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 1800 Steese Rd., Uniontown, OH 44685 with Rev. Father David Durkee, Celebrant. Visitation will be Friday from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home (corner of N. Main St. and Mildred Ave.). Sam's final resting place will be Holy Cross Cemetery.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 7, 2019