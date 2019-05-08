|
Sam J. Zumbo
Sam J. Zumbo, 81, passed away on May 2, 2019.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, 10 am at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 1800 Steese Rd., Uniontown, OH 44685 with Rev. Father David Durkee, Celebrant. Visitation will be Friday from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home (corner of N. Main St. and Mildred Ave.). Sam's final resting place will be Holy Cross Cemetery.
You are invited to hbm-fh.com to view Sam's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 8, 2019