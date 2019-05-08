Home

Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home
936 North Main Street
Akron, OH 44310
(330) 376-4251
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home
corner of N. Main St. and Mildred Ave
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Queen of Heaven Catholic Church
1800 Steese Rd
Uniontown, OH
View Map
Sam J. Zumbo

Sam J. Zumbo Obituary
Sam J. Zumbo

Sam J. Zumbo, 81, passed away on May 2, 2019.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, 10 am at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 1800 Steese Rd., Uniontown, OH 44685 with Rev. Father David Durkee, Celebrant. Visitation will be Friday from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home (corner of N. Main St. and Mildred Ave.). Sam's final resting place will be Holy Cross Cemetery.

You are invited to hbm-fh.com to view Sam's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 8, 2019
