Sammie L. Colvin Sr.
1932 - 2020
1932 to 2020 Softly out of the Shadows, Sammie, at age 88, received a gentle call to come home. On May 21, 2020 he quietly went on his journey. Sammie was born May 11, 1932 in Kellerman, Alabama to the late John Sr., and Jenny Colvin. Sammie relocated to Akron, Ohio at an early age and has since been a lifelong resident. He proudly worked for Babcock & Wilcock as a Combination Welder, often taking on special assignments to work on Naval carrier ships. He worked for B&W for over 40 years until his retirement. Sammie was devoted to his family and enjoyed the simple pleasures of life; family gatherings, gardening, home improvement projects, and his most enjoyable pleasure was sipping on a nice hot cup of coffee. He believed in hard work, being honest, and being proud of who you are. Sammie was a gentle soul and all who knew him, loved him. He will be deeply missed. Sammie was preceded in death by his son, Sammy Colvin Jr.; brothers, William, David and Issac Colvin; sisters, Lou Jessie Jackson, Janie Mae Simmons, Nelle Lewis, Pauline McCail, and Arriam McCail. He is survived by his son, Bobby R. Colvin; daughters, Linda D. Colvin-Bivens (Dennis) of Dumfries, VA., Marsha Sanders (Billy) of Montezuma, GA.; brothers, James Colvin of Akron, Ohio, and John Colvin II of Columbus, Ohio. A host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews and life-long friend, Maggie Colvin (Ex-wife). Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be planned at a later time.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
1 entry
May 31, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
