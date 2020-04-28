|
Samuel Albert "Al" Schleider, 81, passed away peacefully April 25, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He will be incredibly missed by his devoted wife, Barbara of over 60 years; children: Natalie, Scott (Marla) and Marcy (Jay); grandchildren: Andrew, Corey and Josh; sister-in-law, Judy Snyder and his extraordinary caregiver, Vanessa. Besides being the consummate family man, Al had many passions in life. He loved his dogs (poodles and golden retrievers), convertibles with his nickname "Toonces" on the license plate, boating, golfing, going to Blossom Music Center and watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy with his family. Al's motto was, "don't be content to be ordinary" and ordinary he was not. He used to say you could drop him in any city in the world without any money and he would have a job and a place to live in 2 days! Al was a master of reinventing himself. After graduating from Kent State University, he worked as a high school English teacher, photographer and a realtor before starting a mail order golf equipment company. He rounded out his career by becoming a custom home builder with his son, Scott, leaving a legacy of some of the most beautiful homes in Northeast Ohio. Al never met a stranger who he didn't get to know and he literally would give you the shirt off his back. In fact, when an acquaintance lost everything in a fire, Al took over a bunch of clothes knowing the man was the same size as him. Al loved to go out to eat with his family and friends and often at the end of the meal, Al would say, "that was a wonderful server and I am going to make their day." This is why in lieu of flowers, Al's family suggests you support local restaurants that need the business now and "make their day"and leave a nice tip. And to please make a toast to Big Al. A private service was held on April 27, 2020.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 28, 2020