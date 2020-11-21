Samuel "Sam" Caleb Wilson, age 30, passed away on November 15, 2020. Born in Akron, he graduated from Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy and currently lived in Gahanna, Ohio, where he was employed with Xtreme Express. Sam was an Eagle Scout from Brimfield Troop 259. He was a member of GORUCK and was currently serving in the National Guard as an MP. His hobbies included hiking, rock climbing, Ingress, kayaking and virtual reality gaming, and he enjoyed watching Marvel movies with Jen. Preceded in death by his grandparents, Warren and Eileen Wilson, and Marilyn Hoffman; and uncles, Richard and Terence Wilson, Sam is survived by his beloved girlfriend of five years, Jennifer Bolton; parents, Brian and Becky Wilson; brothers, Robert (aka Lily) and Ben; sister, Sarah; grandfather, Ray Hoffman; uncles, Ken Hoffman (Annette), David Wilson (Alpana), and Ron Wilson (Susan); aunt, Joy Pizzoferrato (Currie Wartman) and numerous cousins. Family and friends will be received Sunday, November 22nd, from 5 to 8 p.m., and Monday, November 23rd, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312, where Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday with Pastor Kurt Huber officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Restland Cemetery in Brimfield, where Sam completed his Eagle Scout project. Masks and social distancing protocols will be observed. Memorials can be given to Friends of Hocking Hills, (http://www.friendsofhockinghills.org
) where Sam loved to hike. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com