Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Harvest House Christian Church
Service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:30 AM
Harvest House Christian Church
989 North Portage Path
Akron, OH
Samuel Dixon Jr. Obituary
Samuel Dixon, Jr. passed away December 2, 2019. Services will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at Harvest House Christian Church, 989 North Portage Path, Akron, Ohio 44313, Dr. Jerome Anthony Parker, Eulogist. Interment Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Friends may visit at the church from 10:30 a.m. until time of service. Repast will be at Zion Apostolic Faith Church, 10 W. Tallmadge Ave., Akron, OH 44310. Condolences may be sent 6527 Farthington Circle Apt 2E Charlotte, NC 28217.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 8, 2019
