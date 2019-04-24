|
|
Samuel E. Domer
Samuel E. Domer went home to the Lord on April 8, 2019.
Born Samuel Ervin Domer on May 1, 1922, he was preceded indeath by parents, Lester and Bertha; brothers, Wayne and LaVerne; wife, Bettye; and son, Bryan. He is survived by wife, Suzanne; brother, Virgil; daughter, Cynthia; sons, Randall and Jeffrey; and a host of grandchildren and friends.
A memorial will be held at Adams Mason Funeral Home Friday, April 26 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., with a wake following at 2196 Brassica Lane, West Salem, OH 44287. Funeral service will be Monday, April 29 at 11 a.m. at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019