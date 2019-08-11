|
Samuel E. Jacobs Sam Jacobs, 71, passed away August 6, 2019. He was born August 13, 1947 in Akron to the late Samuel and Daisy Jacobs. Sam is survived by his loving wife, Sherry (Faith); sons, Samuel (Jessica) and Ryan (Marla) Jacobs; daughter, Wendy Jacobs; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sister, Diana Smith; as well as many other loving family members and friends. Per Sam's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family inurnment took place at East Liberty Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in Sam's name to , 3 International Drive, Suite 200, Rye Brook, NY 10573. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 11, 2019