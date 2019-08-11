Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 899-9107
Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Jacobs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel E. Jacobs


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Samuel E. Jacobs Obituary
Samuel E. Jacobs Sam Jacobs, 71, passed away August 6, 2019. He was born August 13, 1947 in Akron to the late Samuel and Daisy Jacobs. Sam is survived by his loving wife, Sherry (Faith); sons, Samuel (Jessica) and Ryan (Marla) Jacobs; daughter, Wendy Jacobs; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sister, Diana Smith; as well as many other loving family members and friends. Per Sam's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family inurnment took place at East Liberty Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in Sam's name to , 3 International Drive, Suite 200, Rye Brook, NY 10573. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Samuel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now