Samuel Earl Allen aka "The Real Uncle Sam" TOGETHER AGAIN Samuel Earl Allen aka "The Real Uncle Sam" 53, passed away on April 4th 2020. He was preceded in death by his lovely Mother, Sarah Gordon; Uncle, Leroy Gordon and Aunt India Gordon-Battle. He was a loving father to three beautiful children. Sam was a family man who loved to cook, watch football and basketball games and enjoyed spending quality time with his family and friends. He is survived by his children, Desiree Jenkins, Melanie Allen, and Samuel Allen Jr; siblings, Lisa Allen-Osborne and Bruce Allen; cousin-brother, Ivan Gordon; several nieces and nephews and many loving friends. Sam's Legacy will continue to be: Love God, protect the family, share wisdom when learned and help those in need when you have the power to do so. He will never be forgotten and will be greatly missed. Friends may call on Friday, April 17, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Sommerville Funeral Services, 1695 Diagonal Rd., Akron, OH 44320. In response to COVID-19, 10 people at a time will be allowed in for viewing. Private services will follow. Service will be live streamed at sommervillefuneralservice.com at 11:30 a.m. Private interment at Greenlawn Cemetery. 330-836-2725
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 15, 2020