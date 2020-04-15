Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sommerville Funeral Services
1695 Diagonal Rd
Akron, OH 44320
330-836-2725
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Sommerville Funeral Services
1695 Diagonal Rd
Akron, OH 44320
View Map
Service
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
11:30 AM
live streamed at sommervillefuneralservice.com
Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel Earl Allen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Samuel Earl Allen Obituary
Samuel Earl Allen aka "The Real Uncle Sam" TOGETHER AGAIN Samuel Earl Allen aka "The Real Uncle Sam" 53, passed away on April 4th 2020. He was preceded in death by his lovely Mother, Sarah Gordon; Uncle, Leroy Gordon and Aunt India Gordon-Battle. He was a loving father to three beautiful children. Sam was a family man who loved to cook, watch football and basketball games and enjoyed spending quality time with his family and friends. He is survived by his children, Desiree Jenkins, Melanie Allen, and Samuel Allen Jr; siblings, Lisa Allen-Osborne and Bruce Allen; cousin-brother, Ivan Gordon; several nieces and nephews and many loving friends. Sam's Legacy will continue to be: Love God, protect the family, share wisdom when learned and help those in need when you have the power to do so. He will never be forgotten and will be greatly missed. Friends may call on Friday, April 17, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Sommerville Funeral Services, 1695 Diagonal Rd., Akron, OH 44320. In response to COVID-19, 10 people at a time will be allowed in for viewing. Private services will follow. Service will be live streamed at sommervillefuneralservice.com at 11:30 a.m. Private interment at Greenlawn Cemetery. 330-836-2725
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Samuel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -