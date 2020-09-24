STOW -- Samuel Gary Long, 22, passed away suddenly at home on September 19, 2020. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Albina and Francis Kilonsky of Tallmadge, and James Long of Stow. He is survived by his grandmother, Kathryn Sue (Hodgkinson) Long; parents, Gary Harrold Long and Christie Lynn (Kilonsky) Long; brother, Maxwell James; his soul mate and the love of his life, Abigail Jane (Abby) Reagan, plus countless aunts, uncles and cousins with whom he fully enjoyed spending time. Sam loved playing and watching sports, spending time with friends and family, biking, hiking, boating, road trips, and exploring all sorts of nature's wonders. He was also an avid lyricist and composer of music. Sam attended Holy Family School and graduated from Walsh Jesuit High School in 2016. He then studied at both Kent State and Tri-C before becoming a Securitas Professional Security Officer at Bridgestone-Firestone in Akron. Sam was full of adventure and he loved being photographed and documenting all of his experiences in pictures. He could never be seen without a big smile on his face. Calling hours are Sunday, September 27th from 2 to 5 p.m. at Redmon Funeral Home in Stow, where Rockton Lodge #316 F&AM will conduct a masonic service which will begin at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Church, 3179 Kent Road, Stow, Fr. Michael Denk celebrant. Interment will follow at Silver Springs Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation Ohio, 11 W. Monument Avenue, Suite 101, Dayton, Ohio 45402 or ohioepilepsy.org
