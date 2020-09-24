1/1
Samuel Gary Long
STOW -- Samuel Gary Long, 22, passed away suddenly at home on September 19, 2020. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Albina and Francis Kilonsky of Tallmadge, and James Long of Stow. He is survived by his grandmother, Kathryn Sue (Hodgkinson) Long; parents, Gary Harrold Long and Christie Lynn (Kilonsky) Long; brother, Maxwell James; his soul mate and the love of his life, Abigail Jane (Abby) Reagan, plus countless aunts, uncles and cousins with whom he fully enjoyed spending time. Sam loved playing and watching sports, spending time with friends and family, biking, hiking, boating, road trips, and exploring all sorts of nature's wonders. He was also an avid lyricist and composer of music. Sam attended Holy Family School and graduated from Walsh Jesuit High School in 2016. He then studied at both Kent State and Tri-C before becoming a Securitas Professional Security Officer at Bridgestone-Firestone in Akron. Sam was full of adventure and he loved being photographed and documenting all of his experiences in pictures. He could never be seen without a big smile on his face. Calling hours are Sunday, September 27th from 2 to 5 p.m. at Redmon Funeral Home in Stow, where Rockton Lodge #316 F&AM will conduct a masonic service which will begin at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Church, 3179 Kent Road, Stow, Fr. Michael Denk celebrant. Interment will follow at Silver Springs Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation Ohio, 11 W. Monument Avenue, Suite 101, Dayton, Ohio 45402 or ohioepilepsy.org. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Calling hours
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
SEP
27
Service
04:30 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
SEP
28
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Family Church
Funeral services provided by
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
September 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
