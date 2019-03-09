Home

Samuel J. Bursac Obituary
Samuel "Just Sam" J. Bursac

Samuel "Just Sam" J. Bursac, 66, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

Funeral service will be held Tuesday, 11 a.m. at St. Demetrius Serbian Orthodox Church, 3106 Ridgewood Road, Akron, Ohio 44333, with Fr. Dragan Goronjic officiating. Burial at Lakewood Cemetery. Sam's family will receive friends on Monday at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 from 4 to 7 p.m., with Parastas service at 7 p.m. Visitation will also be from 10 a.m. until time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Demetrius Church. Complete obit in Sunday's paper.

Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 9, 2019
