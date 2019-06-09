|
Samuel J. Colando
A Memorial Mass celebrating the life of Samuel J. Colando, 91, of Heath, formerly of Akron, Ohio, will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 164 W. Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44303.
Samuel was born in Akron, Ohio on February 25, 1928 to the late Anthony and Mary (Tempenaro) Colando. He passed away on May 20, 2019 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center, Newark, Ohio, operated by Hospice of Central Ohio.
Survivors include his loving wife of 62 years, Patsey L. (Giles) Colando, whom he married January 19, 1957; daughters, Sherilyn Nowling and Margy (R.J.) Klein; sister, Mary Thivener; grandchildren, Andrew, Kristen, Cody and Aaron Nowling, Loudan Klein and Brynn Colando; four great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by a son, Terry Colando; brothers, Jack, Sebastian and Anthony Colando and a sister, Sarah Callas.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Samuel to Foundation For Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058-0430.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 9, 2019