Samuel J. Lanza
1944 - 2020
Sam Lanza, 76, of Green passed away October 17, 2020. He was born June 13, 1944 in Akron to the late Joseph and Vivian Lanza. Sam was a 1962 graduate from St. Vincent - St. Mary High School and a veteran of the United States Air Force. He retired from General Motors, Lordstown in 2006 with 29 years of service as a Toolmaker. Golfing, classic cars and spending time with family were his favorite things to do. Sam will always be remembered as kind, loving, generous and protector of all those he loved. Sam is survived by his loving wife, Alexandra "Sandy" Lanza; children, Matthew (Wendy) Lanza and Gina (Kurt) Stephan; step-children, Todd (Cindi) Starkey, Sherrie (David) Gomes, Lisa (Scott) Plymire and Shannon (Ian) Richardson; grandchildren, Kalea, Luke, Alex, Max, Austin, Brandon, Stella, Ellie, Levi, Cheyenne, and Chay; brother, Benjamin (Donna) Lanza; sister, Carol (Bob) Simmons; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Per Sam's wishes cremation has taken place and the family will hold a Celebration of a Life well lived at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made in Sam's name to Autism Speaks, 1060 State Road, Second Floor Princeton, New Jersey 08540 or at their website AutismSpeaks.org.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
October 24, 2020
Thank you for your service to our country !
