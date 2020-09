Reverend Samuel Johnson passed away on September 12, 2020. Services will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at New Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, 1380 Hartford Ave., Akron, OH 44320. Interment at Mt. Peace Cemetery. Friends may visit at the church on Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and on Monday, September 21, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Condolences may be sent to 3690 Chestnut Chase, Copley, OH 44321, Attn: Mary E. Johnson.