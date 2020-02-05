|
Samuel Jones Jr., age 74, of Streetsboro, died on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at The Gardens at Liberty Park. Samuel was born April 1, 1945 in Weston, WV to Samuel Jones and Annabelle (Heckert) Platt. He is survived by his sons, Samuel G. Jones, and Erik E. Jones; his granddaughters. Madeline Gehlen Jones; and Kathleen Corrigall Jones; sister, Sharon Lischak; niece, Jill; nephews, Ronny and Jimmy; and his ex-wife Elisabeth Jones. He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Jones, and Annabelle Platt. Calling hours will be held 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Bissler & Sons Crematory, 628 W. Main St. in Kent. Cremation has taken place at Bissler & Sons Crematory. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 5, 2020