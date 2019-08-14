|
Sammy was born January 13, 1948 in Shelbyville, Tennessee to Joe and Julia Mae Springfield (both deceased). He moved to Akron, Ohio at a very early age and attended Robinson Elementary School, Goodyear Junior High School and graduated from East High School. While at East he was the 1st African American drum major and the 1st African American on the swim team. He went on the join the United States Army and served two tours in Vietnam.
After leaving the military, honorably, he gained employment with the Department of Job and Family Services. He retired from there with 30 years of service.
Sam loved a party. Sam loved his family; especially his cousins. He would attended every family function and supported every family event. He loved playing cards, watching sports, cooking and listening to Aretha Franklin.
Sam departed this life on July 30, 2019 suddenly. The party is OVER!
Sammy is preceded in death by his parents: Joe and Julia Mae Springfield, brother, Joe Springfield Jr; sister, Annie Juliet Jackson Palmer and special aunt, Lillie Mae Lowe Tucker.
He leave to cherish his life: sister, Charlotte Springfield of California and brother, Darrel Brown of Tennessee; aunt, Elizabeth Coleman; special nephews, Aaron Jackson and Damon Jackson; special cousins: Doshie Gulley, John Lowe, Raymond "Scotty" Gulley and Jennifer "Pixie" Gulley-Walker. Among others who cherish his memory are his co-workers from the Department of Job and Family Services and Attorney Justine Winger.
Burial ceremony will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Mt. Peace Cemetery 183 Aqueduct Street Akron, Ohio 44303. A family visitation will be at 10 a.m. at Wellington Funeral Services 1041 W. Market Street Akron, Ohio 44313. Condolences can be sent to 1136 Forbes Ave, Akron, Ohio 44306.
(Wellington Funeral Service 330-329-2201)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 14, 2019