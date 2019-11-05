|
|
Samuel M. Tambyraja passed away peacefully the morning of October 29, 2019. A child psychiatrist in the Akron community for over forty years, he devoted his life and practice to knowing each child as the beautiful person they were, and helping families grow and thrive in the face of mental health challenges. As an avid teacher, he gave generously of his knowledge to students of every level. He reluctantly retired from his medical practice in September 2015 due a a serious lung condition. He received a double lung transplant on May 14th 2016 and recovered so well that he was able to make several overseas trips. Grateful thanks to the Cleveland Clinic lung transplant team for its outstanding care. He is survived by his beloved wife, Shomala; his daughter, Sherine (George); son, Rabindra; grandchildren, Theo, Ashan, and Meera. He is also survived by his sister, Sarojini and brother, Kumaran (Gini); nieces, Cheryl and Shalini and nephews, Niran, Rohan and Romesh; as well as a large group of close-knit cousins and many close friends. A special mention to a very dear friend, Craig Seymour, who spent many an evening at his bedside helping care for him. He enjoyed gardening, cooking, photography, reading, world travel and visited over twenty countries on five continents. A decent golfer, he once hit a hole-in-one to his great surprise. He especially loved to hang out with his three grandchildren. As a final act of his commitment to the medical profession, he has chosen to donate his body to the Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine. An open house reception in his memory will be held on Sunday Nov 24, 2019, from 3 to 5pm at Bath Church, 3980 W.Bath Road, Akron, OH 44333 In lieu of flowers a memorial gift may be sent to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at pulmonary fibrosis.org.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 5, 2019