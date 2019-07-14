Samuel R.



Samuel R. Pillow, age 82, of Stow, Ohio, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on November 27, 1936 to Samuel E. and Julia Sylvia Pillow (nee Sanders). He grew up in Addyston, Ohio and graduated from Taylor High School in 1955 as the Valedictorian and President of his class. He attended the University of Cincinnati prior to serving in the United States Army. Upon receiving an Honorable Discharge, he began a 27-year career with The Firestone Tire and Rubber Company and completed his college degree at the University of Akron. Sam married Elizabeth Ann Schmidt in 1964. After retiring Sam was active with Youth For Christ, The National Day of Prayer Committee of Summit County and volunteered at The Haven of Rest. Sam attended The Chapel for over 40 years serving as an usher for many years. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and sister, Saundra Davis. Sam is survived by his children, S. Mark Pillow (Mechelle), Lisa A. Pillow; and grandchild, Elise; siblings, Donna J. MacGowens, Kenneth B. Pillow, Daniel L. (Ann) Pillow; and a host of other family members and friends. Honoring his wishes, a funeral will not be held. A private burial has taken place at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel) Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 14, 2019