McIntire, Bradham & Sleek Funeral Home
216 E. Larwill Street
Wooster, OH 44691
330-262-7771
Samuel Ray Ross Sr.


1942 - 2020
Samuel Ray Ross Sr. Obituary
Samuel Ray Ross, Sr., 77, of Wooster was called home by The Lord on Saturday, March 21, 2020. By his side was his loving wife and best friend, Carol, his daughter, Amanda, Grand daughter and 2 grandsons. He was born on October 5, 1942 in Frostburg Md. To Ernest and Helen Ruffo Ross. On October 5, 2013, he married Carol Collins. Samuel was an asphalt truck driver. Along with his wife, Samuel is survived by his children, Kandi Lynn, Michael Ray (Annette), Samuel Jr, and Brittany; his sisters, Cora and Jean amongst other family and friends dear to his heart. There are no services or calling hours scheduled at this time. McIntire, Bradham & Sleek Funeral Home, 216 E. Larwill St., Wooster is assisting the family. Online Condolences may be left for the family at www.mcintirebradhamsleek.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 25, 2020
