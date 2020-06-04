Samuel Thurston White transitioned on May 27, 2020, at home with his longtime companion, Janeen Forepaugh. He leaves us to cherish his legacy: mother, Bridget Edwards; daughter, Sierra White; two grandchildren; siblings, Keith (Lisa) Edwards, Lamonte Chenault, Kimya (Aha) Ausar, Alima White and a host of nephews, nieces and other relatives and friends. Friends may call on Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon at Sommerville Funeral Services, 1695 Diagonal Rd., Akron, OH 44320. In response to COVID-19, 10 people will be allowed in for viewing at a time. Private services will follow. Service will be live streamed at www.sommervillefuneralservice.com at 12:00 noon.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 4, 2020.