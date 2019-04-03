Samuel "Sam" Westover



Sam Westover, 84, of Woodside Drive in Kent, passed away on Sunday, March 31st 2019 at the Western Reserve Hospice of UH Portage Medical Center in Ravenna.



Born September 10, 1934 to Ruth Cartwright and Amos Westover in Altoona, Pa. Sam married his wife, Marietta Burket in 1952. The couple was married 66 years.



Sam retired from Lamb Electric (Ametek) after 45 years of loyal service. In those years, he missed six days of work. He would remind his son Jim every birthday that he was the reason he missed a day of work. Every birthday, Jim looked forward to his call.



Sam was a member of the Kent Elks for 58 years. He held the chair of Tyler for 40 years. Sam spent most of his spare time taking care of the lawn and odd jobs at the lodge. Sam loved to play euchre and was a big baseball fan. He was a Little League umpire for the Kent Little League for 23 years.



Sam was preceded in death by his birth mother, Ruth, his father and his step mother, Ada (Ritchie) who raised him from infancy, his brother, Dick and sister, Betty Weidlick.



Sam is survived by his wife, Marietta; son, Jim (Sharon) Westover of Kent; grandchildren, Trevor (Teresa) Westover of Cuyahoga Falls, Teressa (Shawn) Lorincheck of Ravenna and Brandon Westover of Kent; step-grandchildren, James Guthman of California and Keith Beury of Florida; great-granddaughter, Tara of Cuyahoga Falls; sister, Sharon (Charles) Ebersole of Altoona, Pa.; brother, Roy Westover of Marietta, Ga.; and many nieces and nephews.



There will be no calling hours. A private graveside for family only at Grandview Memorial Park in Ravenna.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Elks National Foundation, 2750 North Lakeview Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614.