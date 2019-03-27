Sandie Ullery (Snyder)



Sandie Ullery, 74, of Wooster, died Monday, March 25, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation, in Cleveland.



A celebration of life service will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Salem Lutheran Church in Wooster with Rev. Kristie Buyok officiating. Burial will be at Sherwood Memorial Gardens, Wooster. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com.



Memorial contributions may be made to 180/Beacon House, 104 Spink St., Wooster, OH 44691. Roberts Funeral Home - Sherwood Chapel, Wooster is handling arrangements.



Sandie was born February 9, 1945 in Akron to Harry and Anna Hottel Snyder.



She graduated from Akron East High School in 1963, and married Richard Ullery on September 17, 1970. He survives.



Sandie was an insurance agent for 24 years, then operated her own wallpapering business until her retirement. Following her retirement, she worked for Every Women's House then for 180/Beacon. Sandie was a member of the Salem Lutheran Church in Wooster and was Past Worthy Matron of Eastern Star and Past Mother Advisor of Rainbow Girls in Wooster. In her spare time, she enjoyed painting ceramics.



Sandy will be deeply missed by her husband, Dick; daughter, Rebecca Lynn (Jeffrey) Goodlin of Fort Levenworth, Kans.; grandsons, TJ Ullery and Dylan and Lucas Leach; brother, Charles (Carol) Snyder of Rittman; sisters, Dru Sexton and Nancy Snyder both of Roanoke, Va.



Sandie was preceded in death by a son, Timothy R. Ullery and brother, Harry Snyder Jr.