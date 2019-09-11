|
|
Jolene R Coulter (Alwine) Jolene R Coulter (Alwine), 37, passed away on September 9th, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. She is survived by her children, Chalee, Destiney and Kaydence; her parents, Alfred and Sandra Alwine; siblings, Chris (Jeremy) Alwine, Crystal Alwine, Chris (Christy) Poole; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. A memorial is being held at New Horizons Christian Church, 290 Darrow Rd., Akron, OH 44305 on Wednesday, September the 11th at 1 p.m., luncheon to follow.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 11, 2019