Sandra Clarice Wilfred


1945 - 2020
Sandra Clarice Wilfred Obituary
) Sandra Clarice Wilfred, "Sandy", age 74, of Hartville, Ohio, died on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center in Canton. She was born on August 9, 1945 in Geneva, New York, the daughter of the late Harold Anthony and Norma Jean (nee Yatso) Sattler. Sandy was a retired bank teller for Charter One Bank for many years. She enjoyed traveling and gambling, however, her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survivors include her husband, Phillip Edmund Wilfred, whom she married on August 15, 1964; her children, Troy (Teresa) Wilfred, Jeff (Sherry) Wilfred and Doug (Shannon) Wilfred; her 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Her siblings also survive, Dennis Sattler, Bonnie Gieser and Lare Sattler. All services will be private and cremation will take place. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer Funeral Home, Akron, Ohio.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 14, 2020
