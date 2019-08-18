Home

Sandra Cooper


1941 - 2019
Sandra Cooper Obituary
Sandra Cooper (Yoss) Sandra Cooper, age 77, passed away on August 13, 2019. Sandy is survived by her husband of 52 years, Jim of Uniontown, Ohio; daughters, Tammy F. Ferguson of Colonial Heights, Va. and Wendi F. Johnson (Gerry) of Chesterfield, Va.; step-children, Jim (Anne) Cooper of Land O' Lakes, Fla., Robin (Mark) Harrell of West Palm Beach, Fla. and Joy Wood of Palm Beach, Fla. Also surviving Sandy are her sister, Sheila Carpenter (Lorrelle Miller) of Lady Lake, Fla.; brother, Stephen Smith (Sharon) of Laurel, Miss.; ten grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. Sandy loved Bobby and Kristy to the moon and back. Ella and Cole gave her the true meaning of being a Nana. She also enjoyed all the others. Sandy was preceded in death by her mother, Mary (Holbert) Yoss; father, Bernard Yoss; and step-daughter, Cindy Silvernale. Per Sandy's wishes, there will be no services. Cremation will take place. (Hopkins Lawver, Uniontown, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 18, 2019
