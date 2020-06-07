Sandra Cooper Slater
Sandra Cooper Slater, age 61, entered her heavenly home on May 31, 2020. Sandy had stage 4 lung cancer. Sandy loved the ocean and beach. She enjoyed a vacation to Myrtle Beach in 2016 with her sister Cindy. Sandy loved camping along the Lake Erie shore when she was married to Don Cooper. She went to a lot of rock concerts with her sister, Cindy. Sandy loved her poodle, Tia, with all her heart. Those left to cherish her memory are her mother, Bernice; brother, Ron; sisters, Cindy and Sheri; son, Donnie; daughter, Brandie; grandchildren who knew her as Grammie: Rod, Dylan, Danielle, Donnie Jr., Destiny, Ayane, Kalie; niece, Chrissy; nephews, Phil and Adam. Sandy also leaves great-nephews, a great-niece, and a great-great-niece. Sandy was preceded in death by her father, George and brother, George. There will not be a funeral service per Sandy's wishes. We will have a celebration of her life at a later date. Thank you to the great staff of Western Reserve Hospital for the kind and compassionate care you gave to Sandy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Sandy's sister, Cindy Slater at 1732 Ewart Dr., Akron, OH 44306 or donations may be made at Cindy Slater's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MoparCindyArmyMom. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
June 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
