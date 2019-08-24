Home

Ciriello & Carr Funeral Homes
810 Portage Trail
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-7116
Sandra E. Whitmore Sandra E. Whitmore passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on August 18, 2019. Sandy was born in Akron, Ohio to loving parents Harold and Dorothy. She was a lifelong resident of Ohio. Sandy graduated from Copley High School and continued her education at Akron University where she received her Masters degrees in both Education and Counseling. After retiring Sandy volunteered at Children's Hospital cuddling babies. Sandy is survived by her brother, Bill (Minnnie) Whitmore; her nieces and nephews, and grand nephews and grand nieces, Danielle Whitmore (Casey Young) and Cody Young; Michael (Lainey) Carnahan; David (Nicole) Denney and Emily, Alex, David, Lily, Adam, Vivian, and Amelia; Michelle (Paul) Fletcher and Troy; Elizabeth and Rebecca Denney; Scott (Jackie) Arbogast and Olivia. Sandy was preceded in death by her nephew, Scott Denney and her kitty, Sweetie. No services will be held at her request. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Sandy's name, to St. Jude's or Akron Children's Hospital or Summa Hospice.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019
