|
|
Blevins 1947--2019 Preceded in death by her devoted husband, Curtis Blevins; beloved son, David Charles; and dearest parents, Irving and Esther Schreiber, she was born in Akron and was a graduate of the class of '65 at Buchtel High school. She retired from Aronson & Associates where she found fulfillment and pleasure. She was a life long member of Revere Road Synagogue where she lovingly served as president of its Sisterhood. She was also a life member of Hadassah. Sandy leaves behind her wonderful son, Jeremy and his wife, Mary; bonus granddaughter, Miranda; cousins, Avi Greenbaum and Jackie Greenbaum. She also will be missed by her brother, Artie, his wife, Sandy and their children, Shayne and Ryan; and Canadian cousins and beloved aunt and uncle. Sandy shared a beautiful life with Curt for 50 years. They traveled to most places around the world. Many thanks to the wonderful friends who were always there for us. You are so very appreciated. Many thanks for the loving help from Summa Hospice Care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Revere Road Synagogue to the Charles and Rose Glass Education Fund. Graveside service will be held at Anshe Sfard Cemetery, 310 Swartz Rd. in Akron, TODAY, FRIDAY, Nov. 29 at 1 p.m.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 29, 2019