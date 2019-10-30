|
Sandra Lee Fowler, 56, passed away at her home on October 28, 2019. She was born June 21, 1963 to Howard and Grace Fowler. She was a graduate of Coventry High School and served her country in the U.S. Army. Sandy was an avid traveler who was known for jumping in her car and hitting the road. She was a caring mother and loved her grandchildren dearly. Sandy was preceded in death by her father, Howard; and sister, Jennifer Logan. Sandy is survived by her mother, Grace; daughter, Cora (Ryan) McAlpin; son, Sy Rexrode; grandchildren, Vada and Koen; sister, Karen (Rollin) Burnett; brothers, Robert (Jenny) Fowler, David (Kelly) Fowler; and many nieces and nephews. A gathering of family and friends will take place at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd. Akron, OH 44319, on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 5 - 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10 AM. Interment with military honors at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, see the funeral home website for schedule. Condolences and memories may be shared with Sandra's family at the funeral home website. 330-644-0024 Bacher-Portage Lakes
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 30, 2019