Sandra Gojkov
1949 - 2020
Sandra (Sandi) Gojkov, 71, of Akron, passed away at her home on July 25, 2020. Sandi was born on June 28, 1949 in Akron. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Kitty Gojkov, of Cuyahoga Falls. She is survived by her daughter, Georgjeana (Jeff) Seal; siblings, Bill, Cheri, Dean, Cathy, Tammy, and Susie; four grandchildren; two great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Sandi leaves many dear friends behind. A memorial will be held at her daughter's home, 5754 Caranor Rd., Kent, OH 44240 at 1 p.m. Masks are mandatory.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Memorial service
01:00 PM
her daughter's home
