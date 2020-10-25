Sandra Grimm, 68, of Akron, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 in the comfort of her home with her family by her side. She was born in Long Island, NY on September 29, 1952 to the late Mont Jackson and Ann (Gennity) Kiggins. Sandra was a 1971 graduate of Streetsboro High School and was employed as an administrative assistant for several years. She was a member of St. Sebastian Catholic Church. She enjoyed going to the beach and winery, gardening and watching movies. Sandra was exceptionally dedicated to her family. They have always been a strong and very close family due to her love and dedication. She will always be remembered as a loving and caring wife, mother and Nana. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her brother, Brian Kiggins and her sister Cristine Kiggins. She leaves her husband, Charles Grimm, whom she married in 1972; son, Steven (Tanya) Grimm; daughters, Heather (Derek Minshew) Grimm and Jennifer (Jeffrey) Gostkowski; grandchildren, Carter Minshew, Adamarie, Ryan and Kristen Grimm; brothers, John, Joseph and Dennis Kiggins; sisters, Jackie Canevit and Naomi Koszegi and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Billow Funeral Homes Fairlawn Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., Akron, OH 44333. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Make a Wish Foundation. To Share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com
