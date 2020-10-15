Sandra J. Boyd, 80, was born on May 30, 1940, and went to be with the Lord peacefully on October 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mosby and Ella Walker; brother, Raymond Walker; and husband, Spencer D. Boyd, Sr. She is survived by her seven children: Robert (Ramona) Pursley, Michelle Pursley, Sandra (Julius) Booker, Spencer, Jr. (Christi) Boyd, Ella (Michael) Matthews, Bennie (Mary) Boyd, Anita (Vincent) Ivory; 16 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren, and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and close family friends. A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 3:30 p.m. at STEWART & CALHOUN FUNERAL HOME, 529 W. Thornton St., Akron, OH 44307. Friends may visit at the funeral home from 3 p.m. until time of service. Condolences may be sent to 613 Moss Oak Ave., Gahanna, OH 43230. Please see the website for live streaming of the service. wwwcalhounfuneral.com