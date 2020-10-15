1/1
Sandra J. Boyd
1940 - 2020
Sandra J. Boyd, 80, was born on May 30, 1940, and went to be with the Lord peacefully on October 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mosby and Ella Walker; brother, Raymond Walker; and husband, Spencer D. Boyd, Sr. She is survived by her seven children: Robert (Ramona) Pursley, Michelle Pursley, Sandra (Julius) Booker, Spencer, Jr. (Christi) Boyd, Ella (Michael) Matthews, Bennie (Mary) Boyd, Anita (Vincent) Ivory; 16 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren, and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and close family friends. A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 3:30 p.m. at STEWART & CALHOUN FUNERAL HOME, 529 W. Thornton St., Akron, OH 44307. Friends may visit at the funeral home from 3 p.m. until time of service. Condolences may be sent to 613 Moss Oak Ave., Gahanna, OH 43230. Please see the website for live streaming of the service. wwwcalhounfuneral.com




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
03:00 - 03:30 PM
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
OCT
17
Memorial service
03:30 PM
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
October 14, 2020
To the Boyd family sorry for your lost. Mrs Sandy was a very sweet lady, she will truly be missed. My prays are with the family. My god bless and keep you strong for each other
Marilene Williams. From the housekeeping dept.
October 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
