Sandra J.
Carpenter
Sandra J. Carpenter, age 84, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 15, 2019. She was born on May 28, 1935 in Akron to the late Joseph and Cecelia Hollander.
Sandra retired from the Akron Public Schools, most recently and her favorite position was the librarian at Miller South.
Preceded in death by her husband, Donald L.; son, Donald J. and brother, Joseph Hollander; she is survived by children, David, Doug (Elsy), Dennis (Mindy), Jennifer (Michael) Trecaso, Jeff, Jim (Wendy), Joe (Chelsea); as well as 25 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; sister, Wendi Kellaris; sister-in-law, Mary Anne Hollander; brother-in-law, John Kellaris and their families.
A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, June 29, at 9 a.m. at St. Vincent Catholic Church, 164 W. Market St., Akron, Ohio 44303. Friends may call at the Hummel Funeral Home, 500 E. Exchange St. on Friday, from 4 to 7 p.m. Private interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. The family requests no flowers and that donations may be made to the Jim Kelly Memorial Scholarship c/o St. Vincent/St. Mary High School.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 23, 2019