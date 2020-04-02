|
Sandra J. Spraitzer, age 82, passed away peacefully on March 31, 2020 after a long journey with Alzheimer's disease. Born in Akron and a 1956 graduate of Kenmore High School, Sandy was an outgoing person with a beautiful smile and a contagious laugh. She was actively involved in the Kenmore "56'ers," her THEOS group, and her euchre club. She was also an active member of Beta Sigma Phi for more than 60 years. Sandy worked for Firestone after graduation, then married and stayed at home to raise her daughters. She then began a second career working for the Manchester Local Schools and retired in 2008. Sandy loved to sew, craft, and stamp cards. She is survived by her three favorite daughters: Amy Spraitzer of Columbus, Ohio, Lori (Greg) Enochian of Beavercreek, Ohio, and Karen (Robert) Starkey of Akron, Ohio; her four grandchildren: Stephen and Jennifer Enochian and Todd (T.J.) and Allison Starkey; her brother, Bruce (Peggy) Ebersole of Danville, Calif.; and numerous nephews and nieces. Sandy was preceded in death by her husband George; her parents, Robert and Jean Ebersole; her brother, Gordon Ebersole; and her sister, Cheryl McPeek. The family would like to thank all of her caregivers who stepped into her world and helped her navigate her journey. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of Sandy's life will take place at a later date. Memorial gifts may be sent to the online at https://alz.org/. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 2, 2020