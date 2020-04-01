|
|
) Sandra Jane Manfull (Clor), a lifelong resident of Bath, Ohio, passed away peacefully on March 27 at the age of 78 years surrounded by her family. Sandy was born on April 15, 1942 and graduated from Revere High School in 1959. After high school, she cheered professionally for Akron Pro's football team. She worked various jobs over the years, but her most rewarding time was spent raising her three children and caring for her husband of 55 years. She was full of energy, had a loving and infectious personality, and had a passion for making people around her happy. She was known for her kindness and generosity. She was deeply involved in her children's school activities, loved volunteering, and was a long time member of the Copley PTA. She started the first Copley After Prom Night. Her greatest joy came from attending all her kids' and grandkids' sporting and school events, never missing anything over the years. Sandy loved to cook, bake, dance, and listen to music with her family and friends. Although she is gone, she will never be forgotten. She was preceded in death by her parents, (Edward and Esther Clor), sister (Barbara Clor), and her daughter (Rhonda Manfull). She is survived by her loving husband, James Manfull, three children, Rod Manfull (Linda), Eric Manfull (Christy), and Rochelle Manfull, her grandchildren, Brittney Quinn (Pat), Tanner Manfull (Kait), and Bryson Frost, her great grandchildren Vivianne and Camden Quinn, and her brother, Jack Clor (Paula). There will be no services at this time. Donations can be made to the in memory of our beautiful mother, Sandra Manfull.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 1, 2020