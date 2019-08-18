|
|
Sandra Jean Barker (Wyre) Sandra Jean Barker (Wyre), 75, formerly of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away June 23, 2019 in Thousand Oaks, California following a brief illness. She was preceded in death by parents, James and Marjorie Wyre. She is survived by son, Ryan (Blair); fiance, Jim Prins; many firends and extended family in California. Sisters, Carolyn Batton and Patricia Mansfield (John) both of Munroe Falls. She was Aunt Sandy to Tom Batton (Dawn), Laura Miller (Scott), Scott Batton (Melinda), Matt Mansfield (Jennifer), Mike Mansfield (Emily), and great-nephews and great-nieces. A memorial service was held in Thousand Oaks.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 18, 2019