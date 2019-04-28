Home

Sandra Jean Mutchie


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sandra Jean Mutchie Obituary
Sandra Jean Mutchie

Sandra Jean Mutchie, 66, passed away April 20, 2019. She was born October 16, 1952 in Akron, the daughter of the late Wilbur and Lois Owen. Sandra will always be remembered as a loving person with a big heart. She would do anything for you. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Thomas George Mutchie. Sandra is survived by her daughters, Lynn Jenkins, Crissy (Michael) Morgan, and Cheryl (Greg) Coble; grandchildren, Alex, Trey, Nicholas, Chelsea, Olivia, Ethan, Grant, David, and Abigail; her great grandchildren; brother, Steven (Sherryl) Owen; as well as numerous family members and friends. A special thank you to her cousin Joy Cook for all of her care and support. Per her wishes, cremation and a private celebration of her life has taken place. Memorial contributions may be made to: Falls Cancer Club, 2253 3rd Street, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home and Crematory, (330) 535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 28, 2019
