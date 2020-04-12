Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mariposa Gardens Memorial Park
6747 East Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
(480) 830-4422
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Payton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Jean Payton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Jean Payton Obituary
Sandra Jean (Fisher) Payton, 78, went to be with The Lord on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. in Mesa, Arizona. She was born in Akron, Ohio on March 13, 1942 and was preceded in death by Thomas Harry Payton, her loving husband of 48 years and her nephew, Zachary Wright Fisher of Payson, AZ. Sandy is survived by her son, Dee Donald Payton and his wife, Angela Payton; granddaughter, Jessica (Payton) Barnett and her husband Adam Barnett; grandson, Joshua Payton; great-grandchildren, Jacob Ortiz, Kirsten Ortiz, Whyatt Barnett, all of Mesa, AZ; her loving siblings and their families: sister, Jacqueline (Fisher) Dutton and John Dutton Jr. of Stow, OH.; nephew, Jason Dutton and Carol (Knapp) Dutton; great-niece, Kaitlyn Dutton of Stow, OH; niece, Julie Dutton of Swanton, VT; brother, Terrell Fisher and Delilah Fisher of Ennis TX; niece, Erin (Fisher) Johnson and Shane Johnson of Prescott Valley AZ; great-niece, Avery Johnson; niece by marriage, Jennifer Fisher and great-nephew Treydon Fisher of Payson AZ; her brother, John Fisher of Cuyahoga Falls, OH; as well as loving cousins, family and friends. Sandy worked at Western & Southern Insurance Company in Ohio, at H&R Block in Arizona, as well as many years delivering The Arizona Republic. Sandy and Tom were long standing members of Brown Road Baptist Church, 4801 E Brown Rd., Mesa, AZ 85205. Donations may be sent in memory of Sandra J. Payton. Her final resting place will be at Mariposa Gardens in Mesa, AZ. A memorial service will be held at a future date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -