Sandra Jean (Fisher) Payton, 78, went to be with The Lord on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. in Mesa, Arizona. She was born in Akron, Ohio on March 13, 1942 and was preceded in death by Thomas Harry Payton, her loving husband of 48 years and her nephew, Zachary Wright Fisher of Payson, AZ. Sandy is survived by her son, Dee Donald Payton and his wife, Angela Payton; granddaughter, Jessica (Payton) Barnett and her husband Adam Barnett; grandson, Joshua Payton; great-grandchildren, Jacob Ortiz, Kirsten Ortiz, Whyatt Barnett, all of Mesa, AZ; her loving siblings and their families: sister, Jacqueline (Fisher) Dutton and John Dutton Jr. of Stow, OH.; nephew, Jason Dutton and Carol (Knapp) Dutton; great-niece, Kaitlyn Dutton of Stow, OH; niece, Julie Dutton of Swanton, VT; brother, Terrell Fisher and Delilah Fisher of Ennis TX; niece, Erin (Fisher) Johnson and Shane Johnson of Prescott Valley AZ; great-niece, Avery Johnson; niece by marriage, Jennifer Fisher and great-nephew Treydon Fisher of Payson AZ; her brother, John Fisher of Cuyahoga Falls, OH; as well as loving cousins, family and friends. Sandy worked at Western & Southern Insurance Company in Ohio, at H&R Block in Arizona, as well as many years delivering The Arizona Republic. Sandy and Tom were long standing members of Brown Road Baptist Church, 4801 E Brown Rd., Mesa, AZ 85205. Donations may be sent in memory of Sandra J. Payton. Her final resting place will be at Mariposa Gardens in Mesa, AZ. A memorial service will be held at a future date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 12, 2020