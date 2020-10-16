1/1
Sandra Jean Samaco
1945 - 2020
NORTON -- Sandra Jean (King) Samaco, 75, passed away September 30, 2020, after a long illness. Born January 2, 1945, in Denver, Colorado, she was the daughter of Lawrence Forrest King and Madeline Marie (Diefendorf) King. Sandra graduated from Kenmore High School in 1963 before dedicating her life to serving as an adoring wife, raising kind children and investing in careers outside her home where she managed several family rental properties, assisted her brothers with their carpet businesses and embarked on a successful real estate career with Rubber City Realty. She married the love of her life, Joseph, in 1963 whom she called her "Poopsie," and they celebrated 57 years of marriage in April 2020. Sandra is fondly remembered for her culinary genius and exceptional pie-baking talents that brought her family and friends much joy and happiness. She won local pie contests and the hearts of everyone who enjoyed them at family gatherings and special holidays. Sandra is preceded in death by her brother, Robert "Bob" King (Theresa). She will be sadly missed by loving husband, Joseph; children, Cheryl Lynn and William Joseph (Shemara); siblings, Babs Bishop (Jonathan) and Dennis King (Patricia); granddaughters, Brittney Elizabeth Samaco and Tiffany Jean Samaco; numerous beloved nieces and nephews; and her favorite furry companion Boo Boo. Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Cox McNulty Funeral Home, 1376 High St. Wadsworth where friends and family can gather from 12 - 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association https://www.alz.org/donate




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Memorial Gathering
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Cox Funeral Home - Wadsworth
OCT
17
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Cox Funeral Home - Wadsworth
