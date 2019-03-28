|
Sandra Jean Sanders
Sandra Jean Sanders 74, gained her heavenly wings on March 22, 2019.
She was born in Chattanooga, Tenn. on May 5, 1944 and had lived in the Akron community for a number of years.
She was a woman of a loving spirit and will be truly missed by her family and friends.
Homegoing service will be held Friday, March 29, 2019, 12:00 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306, where friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of service, Dr. Otis Hankton Eulogizing and Min. De'ante Lavender officiating. Interment, Glendale Cemetery. Condolences may be sent and procession will form at 723 Roscoe Ave., Akron, OH 44306.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 28, 2019