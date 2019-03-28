Home

Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Sandra Jean Sanders

Sandra Jean Sanders Obituary
Sandra Jean Sanders

Sandra Jean Sanders 74, gained her heavenly wings on March 22, 2019.

She was born in Chattanooga, Tenn. on May 5, 1944 and had lived in the Akron community for a number of years.

She was a woman of a loving spirit and will be truly missed by her family and friends.

Homegoing service will be held Friday, March 29, 2019, 12:00 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306, where friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of service, Dr. Otis Hankton Eulogizing and Min. De'ante Lavender officiating. Interment, Glendale Cemetery. Condolences may be sent and procession will form at 723 Roscoe Ave., Akron, OH 44306.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 28, 2019
